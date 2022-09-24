Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio looks spellbinding in new Netflix footage

Audio player loading…

Netflix has released a stunning behind-the-scenes look at the making of Guillermo Del Toro's upcoming Pinocchio movie.

The new footage, shared during the streamer’s annual Tudum fan event (tune into our dedicated live blog to follow more of the latest announcements as they happen), shines a light on the complex processes involved in producing a stop-motion animated feature.

Del Toro himself narrates the two-minute clip, which teases various scenes from the film and is likely to leave fans even-more-eagerly awaiting Pinocchio’s December 9 release date. Check out the featurette for yourself below:

As its name suggests, the Netflix movie is a retelling of Carlo Collodi's beloved 1883 fairytale about a wooden puppet who comes to life. Del Toro’s darker take on the story, though, will be set in the 1930s during Mussolini’s fascist regime.

Shot in stop-motion in a manner akin to recent Netflix project The House , Pinocchio stars Ewan McGregor and newcomer Gregory Mann as the voices of Jiminy Cricket and Pinocchio, respectively, with Game of Thrones alumnus David Bradley in tow as Geppetto.

Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro and Finn Wolfhard are among the movie’s stellar supporting cast.