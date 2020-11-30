Grab this Dell PC for 20% cheaper thanks to this little trick

If you're hunting for an affordable business PC for your work-from-home setup this Cyber Monday (and afterwards), then the Dell Inspiron 3880 PC might just be what you need and now, thanks to a little-known trick, you can get it for around 20% cheaper.

The trick is to transform a consumer PC into a workstation PC. The Inspiron 3880 sells for $559 on Dell's business website but only for $450.79 on its consumer website. Note that this is not a time limited offer.

In both cases, the configurations are similar: a 10th generation Intel Core i3-10100 processor with four cores and a base speed of 3.6GHz, Windows 10 Pro, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, a DVD writer and 1-year hardware service with onsite/in-home service after remote diagnosis.

The only (major) difference is the security software: McAfee Small Business Security (for the business model) and McAfee LiveSafe (for the consumer one), both 12-month subscriptions.

Dell's cheapest business PC Dell Inspiron 3880 PC: $570 $450.79 at Dell

Take a consumer computer and transform it into a business desktop. That's in essence how you end up with a 4-core Core i3 PC with NVMe and 8GB of RAM plus Windows 10 Pro for just over $450 and a smile on your face.View Deal

We've built a list of the best business computers out there

Here's our choice of the best business monitors available

Check out our list of the best business Macs on the market

The 200W power supply unit might be a bit of a tight fit for any significant upgrades, something you might be interested in doing as there's four expansion slots. Add in eight USB ports, a VGA connector, HDMI output, a Gigabit Ethernet port and two audio connectors and you have a versatile computer that has plenty of potential. And yes, you do get a keyboard and a mouse as well but no monitors.

We've also highlighted the best video editing computer

Bear in mind