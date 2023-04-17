Grab this brand new 256GB SSD for free and no, there's no catch

Micro Center is offering an amazing deal on Inland Professional 256GB SSD (opens in new tab) and Inland Platinum 256GB SSD (opens in new tab) models (though there's hardly any stock left of the latter).

With this coupon, you can get better-than-HDD speeds and breathe new life into your computer for free.

The Inland Professional SSD boasts a SATA (opens in new tab) III 6Gb/s interface and an impressive 530MBps read speed, ensuring your computer runs at top speed. The SSD (opens in new tab) is perfect for storing large files such as photos, videos, and games and will significantly improve your computer's boot and load times if you're still using a hard disk drive (opens in new tab). Better still, you can combine it with an external enclosure to get a portable SSD (opens in new tab).

No purchase necessary

To claim the coupon, you must submit your phone number to receive a text message with the coupon barcode. The coupon will typically be sent within 3-5 minutes. Next, visit any Micro Center retail location and present a digital or physical copy of the coupon barcode.

The coupon is serialized, can only be used once, and cannot be combined with other coupons. The offer is only valid for SKUs 103929 and 357236 and is only available while supplies last.

New customers are eligible for this offer; each customer is limited to one coupon. No purchase is necessary to claim this coupon, so it's a great opportunity to try out an SSD and see the difference it can make for your computer.

If you're wondering about the stock availability and item specifications, check Micro Center's website for up-to-date information. The coupon is available for Inland Professional 256GB SSD and Inland Platinum 256GB SSD models and is redeemable in all Micro Center stores.

Unfortunately, the coupon cannot be used for online purchases or redeemed for cash, which means that you will have to drive to one of the many Micro Center branches across the US.

The coupon expiration date is listed on the coupon or while supplies last. Additionally, some items are available for a reservation using Micro Center's website, so take advantage of that if you want to reserve the item for pickup later.