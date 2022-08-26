Google's Pixel foldable may differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way

Audio player loading…

It seems we're one step closer to the rumored Google Pixel Fold, thanks to the discovery of a new patent by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) which suggests the proposed foldable will differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way.

According to diagrams included in the patent, which were submitted to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) back in June 2021, the Pixel Fold will reportedly sport a similar form factor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The images show a device with a comparable hinge mechanism and which opens up like a book to reveal a tablet-style interior display.

Where the Pixel Fold will differ, however, is that it will apparently house its interior selfie camera within a thicker-than-usual bezel surrounding the display, rather than attempt Samsung's under-display approach. You can check out the patent diagrams below.

Image 1 of 4 Google's proposed foldable appears to have a thick bezel where the selfie camera lives. (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4

A look at the alleged Pixel Fold's hinge mechanism. (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 Here's what the Pixel Fold may look like when closed. (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 The device's selfie camera will reportedly live in its thick bezel. (Image credit: 91Mobiles ) Image 1 of 4

So why the thick bezel?

While it's generally agreed that Samsung has mostly nailed the 'phone that unfolds into a mini tablet' form factor with its Galaxy Z Fold range, the device's cutting edge under-display selfie camera is considered a point of contention for some users.

Introduced with last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3, the under-display camera is undoubtedly impressive from an aesthetic standpoint, allowing users to view the device's large 7.6-inch screen completely unobstructed.

That said, there is a trade-off when it comes to selfie image quality, resulting in lower resolution pictures that require a great deal of post-processing in order to produce merely adequate results. That also makes the device's interior camera less than ideal for video chat.

Given that Google's handsets are known for their exceptional cameras, it's no surprise that the search giant would look to avoid this hurdle altogether by embedding a traditional selfie camera in the bezel of its own foldable device.

Whether that aesthetic concession will be worth it remains to be seen, though we imagine Google's selfie capability will take less of a hit than Samsung's whenever the Pixel Fold does end up getting announced. Of course, none of this is confirmed at this stage, so we'll have to wait and see.