Google One VPN is now available on iOS

Audio player loading…

After launching Google One VPN for Android smartphones back in 2020, the search giant's VPN service is now rolling out on iOS.

Just like on Android, Google's VPN is only available to Google One members on its Premium plan (2TB and higher) through the Google One app. While the company offers a Basic plan for $1.99 per month or $19.99 for the year and a Standard plan for $2.99 per month or $29.99 for the year, you'll need to sign up for the Premium plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year to use its VPN.

When compared to other popular VPN services such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN which have similar monthly prices, Google One VPN also includes cloud storage, Google Photos editing features and 10 percent back when making purchases on the Google Store. However, if you want to choose which server you connect to, you're out of luck as Google One VPN automatically assigns you a server when you connect to its VPN.

Still though, Google One VPN also lets you share your plan and the included VPN with up to five family members at no extra cost regardless of whether they're using an iPhone or an Android smartphone.

Google One VPN

In addition to rolling out to iOS devices, Google One VPN will soon be available on desktop as well which means you'll be able to use the service on your MacBook as well as your Windows PC.

According to a new blog post, Google also recently expanded its VPN service to 10 more countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland but the company plans to expand the service to more countries over time.

On the Android side, Google has added several new features to its VPN to make it even easier to use including Safe Disconnect which only lets use the internet when the VPN is activated, App Bypass to allow specific apps to use a standard connection instead of the VPN and Snooze to temporarily turn off the VPN.

While Google One VPN is incredibly easy to use, it's also secure as its client libraries are open source, its end-to-end systems are independently audited and the service has received full certification from the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt).