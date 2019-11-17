Gigabyte unleashes Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT with Silent Mode

Gigabyte has released yet another variant to the Radeon RX 5700 XT, AMD’s reference GPU (graphics cards), and it’s boosted with more features than the last. Over the weekend, the Taiwanese manufacturer unleashed the Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G, which is basically Radeon RX 5700 XT on steroids.

It’s been months since the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT hit the streets, and the Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT GAMING OC 8G has also been out for a while. However, considering the graphics card’s success, delivering excellent 1440p gaming performance and a number of forward-looking feature, you can hardly blame Gigabyte for capitalizing on its success.

This time around, as Tom’s Hardware reports, Gigabyte gave the popular GPU an Aorus-twist so that it’s touting a lot more features than its predecessor, giving those gamers who have yet to upgrade to AMD Navi another option for a smoother, more immersive gaming experience.

A slew of new features

Among those new features is a higher boost clock. While the Radeon RX 5700 XT only has a boost frequency of up to 1,905MHz, the new Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G boasts an impressive 2,010MHz so gamers can overclock it to a higher speed.

In addition, it also has two extra HDMI ports, nicely rounding out its port selection to a total of six – three DisplayPorts, one HDMI 2.0 port and two HDMI 1.4 ports. That’s not only two more ports than the OG Radeon RX 5700XT. It also means that this GPU will allow users to use up to a whopping six displays all at the same time, as these six display outputs can be used simultaneously.

However, perhaps the most attractive features of the Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G might just be its Windforce 3x cooling system with alternate spinning fans and its GPU BIOS switch.

The former is also present in the Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT GAMING OC 8G, offering both GPUs a very effective cooling solution that’s also very quiet. But what sets this Aorus variant apart is that extra RGB it got. While the Radeon RX 5700 XT GAMING OC 8G only has the Gigabyte logo lit up, the Aorus variant has two strips fringing the fans with RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting. This makes it even more appealing to RGB-loving gamers and those who get a lot of kick out of all their Aorus devices lighting up in synchronicity.

Meanwhile, the latter is perfect for keeping that noise level low, albeit while also reducing the GPU’s boost levels. At flick of a switch, you can turn Silent Mode on to keep the noise down even more, which works great with Windforce 3x cooling system’s already quiet fans.

Gigabyte has yet to reveal the pricing for the Aorus Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G. However, with its additional features, the GPU is expected to cost more than the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT’s $399 price tag.