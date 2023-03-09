Get Vodafone's Full Fibre 500 broadband for £30 a month

If you're looking for an ultra-high-speed broadband connection at an affordable price, then you might be in luck. This is because right now you can get Vodafone's Full Fibre 500 for £30 per month on a 24-month contract (opens in new tab). This deal provides you with mighty average download speeds of 500Mbps and you also get truly unlimited usage.

At £30 per month, this deal sits at the cheaper end of the market for ultrafast broadband speeds. Plus, there are also no upfront fees to pay and you'll receive a minimum speed guarantee of 250Mbps. In addition, when you opt for this package, you also receive Vodafone's WiFi Hub, which features 'intelligent Wifi'. This automatically optimises your signal and always gives your devices a faster and better connection.

This deal is likely to be a good option for you if you live in a busy and connected household with big streaming demands. This is because Vodafone claims that on this plan you can easily handle 4K streaming on up to 20 devices at once. The company also says that you'll be able to download a 4.5Gb file in only one minute.

However, you should be aware that this is a 'full fibre' package. As a result, whether or not you can access it also depends on whether or not the CityFibre network Vodafone currently uses for these speeds has been installed in your area. You'll also need a FTTP connection.

We think this deal is a great option if you're searching for ultrafast speeds. However, we understand that a deal like this won't be for everyone. So if you're looking for an option that's either cheaper or slower, then head over to our best broadband deals page and find the perfect offer for your needs today.

Our Vodafone broadband deal

(opens in new tab) Vodafone Full Fibre 500 | 24 months | £30 a month | Avg. speed 500Mbps | No upfront fees (opens in new tab)

Why choose Vodafone broadband?

Vodafone is still primarily known for its mobile phone network. However, the company's broadband offering is now used by millions of people each year.

As this featured deal shows, Vodafone's specialises in ultrafast packages that usually sit at the cheaper end of the market. But, the company's deals aren't just cheap - they're also reliable. As a result, Vodafone has been commended by Uswitch for its its broadband speed and value.

Added to this, Vodafone also offers plenty of tech with its broadband packages, such as its impressive WiFi Hub. In many cases, users also have the option to upgrade to a 'Pro II' package, which offers additional benefits like 4G broadband backup, antivirus protection and dedicated WiFi support, all for a couple of extra pounds per month.

Finally, Vodafone also usually receives good reviews for its customer service. However, some reviewers claim it doesn't offer as much support as the likes of Sky or Virgin Media. Another downside is that its CityFibre network still isn't widely available around the country yet. That said, coverage is improving and Vodafone aims to each eight million homes by 2025.

