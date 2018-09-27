Get the best buying advice at GITEX Shopper’s Tech Experience zone

GITEX Shopper 2018 is around the corner, and there are certainly some great deals to be had on the show floor. But it can often be a bit overwhelming to get through – with so many deals and choices available, how do you know which one is the best to go for?

That’s where the Tech Experience zone at GITEX Shopper comes in. With an assortment of TVs, laptops, and smartphones on display, you can get a first-hand look at what’s on offer.

If you’re puzzled by the endless streams of tech jargon, just speak to a nearby tech expert, who can break down everything into simpler terms so you know exactly what you’re paying for. Whether it’s OLED vs LED, or the best laptop to buy for your kids, or which phone has the best camera, the tech experts can tackle all your burning questions.

There's a dedicated Drone Zone as well, where you’ll learn how to fly a drone properly, which drone fits your budget, as well as the do’s and don’ts of flying them in the UAE.

Make sure you keep some time aside to attend tech talks and panels, covering topics such as moving between Android and iOS, what smart devices to pick for your home, how to backup your data, and much more. It’s a great space to find out more about what’s happening in the world of tech, as well as ask questions of the panelists on stage.

Lastly there’s the unboxing zone, where you can check out some of the latest tech products being unboxed and explained by various experts, as well as the chance to walk away with some of the products right there on the show floor.

From graphics cards to mobiles phones and laptops, there’s a steady stream of great products to check out, so make sure you stop by as early as possible.

GITEX Shopper runs from Oct 2nd to 6th, with tickets available online.