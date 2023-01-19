Get NOW Broadband's Super Fibre (63Mbps) package for £21 a month

For those of you looking to secure a new broadband package, here's a deal that you might find interesting.

You can now get NOW Broadband's Super Fibre (63Mbps) option for just £21 a month (opens in new tab). This is a 12-month contract and comes with a £5 delivery fee for your router, but you do get unlimited data.

The deal is exclusively for new customers and any existing customers who only have a NOW TV package. However, you should be aware that whether or not you can access this particular broadband speed is also dependent on whether your home is connected to NOW's fibre network.

If you do sign up for this deal, you can also add a NOW Entertainment Membership for an extra £9.99 a month, but you can cancel this at any time. Should you opt for this bundle you'll have no streaming issues, as this broadband can comfortably manage this, even on multiple devices. It's also great for online gaming and casual browsing in small to medium households.

However, if you live in a larger, busier home with lots of people looking to stream in UHD, you may need something a little faster. As such you might want to check out our guide to the best broadband deals available right now.

More reasons to choose NOW Broadband

If you're still a bit unsure about choosing NOW Broadband, then you'll be pleased to hear there are plenty of positives to be found with this provider.

Firstly, its at the cheaper end of the broadband market and although it doesn't offer ultrafast speeds like BT or Virgin Media, it's still known for its dependable connections, unlimited data and great service. So much so that the company has won several awards for its value for money from the sites like Choose and Uswitch.

Speaking of awards, NOW Broadband has also several accolades for its customer services and is recommended in many online reviews for its easy switching processes.

Another big draw is the TV bundles you can add on, which includes its 'Sports', 'Cinema' and the aforementioned 'Entertainment' packages. These can also be a more flexible option than paying for a full Sky subscription.

That said, the downside to this no-frills provider is that they aren't the best if you live in a big house with high download needs. So like we mentioned earlier, if you want a faster connection and more capacity for your internet, you might want to look at our top broadband deals. Or, feel free to enter your postcode into our widget below and see what's on offer in your location:

