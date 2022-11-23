Get NOW Broadband Super Fibre, plus Sky Cinema for £24.99/month

If you’re in the market for a new broadband package, then this deal might be of interest. Right now you can get a bundle of NOW’s ‘Super Fibre’ broadband, which offers average speeds of 63Mbps and a NOW Cinema Membership for £24.99 (opens in new tab) a month. This exclusive deal is an introductory offer that’s open to new customers only and lasts for 12 months.

With the deal, you pay £20 a month for NOW’s Super Fibre broadband. Then, when you sign up, you can add your NOW Cinema Membership for an additional £4.99 a month – discounted from the usual price of £9.99 a month. There’s also an initial £5 delivery fee for your NOW Broadband router.

The speedy 63Mbps will be perfect for streaming one of the many movies that will be available to you with your NOW Cinema Membership. This is because it gives you access to Sky Cinema’s library of over 1,000 new and exclusive films. You also won’t need to worry about any streaming limitations as this broadband deal also comes with unlimited downloads.

This NOW Broadband bundle deal gives average speeds of 64Mbps, which will be more than sufficient for streaming films with the NOW Cinema Membership you get as part of this package. It’s also has unlimited data and is dependable enough for use in small to medium households and for online gaming. The bundle is a 12-month introductory offer for new connections and costs £24.99 a month. There’s also an initial £5 fee for delivery of your router.

Why choose NOW Broadband?

Some consumers still associate NOW with its old branding ‘NOW TV’, which unfortunately still means that some consumers don’t realise the company even has a broadband offering. However, this is slowly starting to change thanks to NOW’s growing reputation for providing reliable and affordable broadband to its customers.

The simplicity of what’s available is also a key part of this, as there are currently three choices, the ADSL 11Mbps and the fibre 36Mbps and 63Mbps options – with the latter being included with our deal. All of these options feature unlimited downloads.

Plus, it’s easy to get set up with NOW and there aren’t any hidden activation fees. What’s more, NOW is typically cheaper than equivalent speeds from popular providers like Sky and Virgin Media.

Another benefit of course is you can look to add different TV membership packages. That said, if you’re looking for super-fast fibre and longer contracts you might want to check out some of the other best broadband deals from other providers, as NOW’s broadband options are limited to these three choices.

What other packages are available with NOW Broadband?

There’s plenty of flexibility with NOW’s TV bundles.

You can pick and choose one or more of the four membership options, namely their ‘Entertainment’, ‘Sports’, ‘Cinema’ and ‘Hayu’ options. The latter is for streaming the latest US reality shows, but NOW (in its own words) allows you to select your own ‘experience’ to suit your viewing preferences.

