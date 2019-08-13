Get a massive saving on photo books and canvas prints in this Snapfish mega sale

Whether it's for an upcoming birthday, a way to add some nostalgia to your home or to remind someone of a special day or vacation, investing in a photo book or even some wall art can be an excellent sentimental investment.



And luckily, offering up to 50% off photo books and 70% off canvases, Snapfish is making it easy to invest in these products. But, with this being somewhat of a flash sale, you will only have until Sunday, 18 August to grab a discount.

To make use of this sale, you simply need to enter the code FLASH819 if it's a slim canvas you're interested in and BOOK819 for photo books.

We currently rank Snapfish as the very best photo book service in the UK and it is easy to see why. With an easy layout, a huge selection of templates and themes and some affordable pricing, you can't go too wrong here.



You can see this offer in full down below, allowing you to win over a loved one or impress your partners parents at a low price. Note that this limited time offer is for UK customers only. But of you're in the US and have landed on this page, there's a big discount available to you, too - scroll down to learn more.

See the superb Snapfish sale in the UK:

50% off photo books with Snapfish using the code BOOK819

Up until 18 August you can grab up to 50% off a whole range of photo books from Snapfish. That means collecting all of the photos that mean the most to you and collecting them in a stylishly designed book, all at an affordable price. You can choose from a range of sizes, styles and themes on the site.

View Deal

70% off slim canvases with Snapfish using the code FLASH819

Hang up all of your most important memories with 70% off slim canvases with Snapfish. You can take any photo you've taken and get it put up on posters, metal prints, canvases and even acrylic prints. Perfect for either a gift for a loved one or to treat yourself to a new home decoration.

View Deal

In the US? There's a photobook deal for you too:

50% off everything on Snapfish using the code 50AG19

If you're in the US, there's an offer for you too. You get 50% off the entire site with the code 50AG19. That means savings on canvases, photo books, mugs, cards and a whole host of other products from Snapfish. Perfect for a gift for someone's birthday.

View Deal

See more Photo Book sites with our list of the best photo book services online.