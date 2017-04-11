Get a big discount on a GoPro Hero5 if you trade in your old model

GoPro has launched a new promotion on the Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session, giving anyone who's on the fence about upgrading a little push in the right direction.

The Black and Session are both great 4K action cameras, but at $399.99 and $299.99 respectively they may be a little too expensive for some – especially if you already have a perfectly good GoPro.

For a product that sells itself on its durability, it's obviously a massive boon for GoPro that so many users still have functioning older models, but the drawback is that with each release the client base diminishes.

Now Engadget has spotted GoPro's latest wheeze to try and get users to upgrade.

What’s the deal?

On GoPro’s official site there's a page devoted to 'tradeup', and you can select either the Hero5 Black or the Hero5 Session, at $100 off or $50 off respectively. You'll then be sent a shipping label, which you use to mail-in your old Hero to GoPro, and you'll then be sent your brand-new Hero5.

From a quick look at eBay you’ll see that $100 probably isn’t the best price you can get for your old GoPro, but if you're planning on upgrading anyway this does seem like an easy and cost-effective way of doing it.

Another thing worth noting is that GoPro is willing to accept cameras in any condition, so if you can’t sell your camera because it’s died, or you've damaged it, this deal is definitely worth considering. The FAQ’s have this to say on the matter: “Cameras can be dead, missing components or even melted in a fire, and we will take them!”

This deal is currently only available in the US, and for a limited time, although in the FAQ’s GoPro adds: “The Trade-Up Program will last for a limited time and determine if and how the program will live on in the future”.