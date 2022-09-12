GeForce RTX 4090 leaked photos shows a downright chonky quad-slot cooling system

Audio player loading…

New images of the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme have been leaked, and now we have a better look at the third-party card and all of its amenities.

According to the leaked photos, reported on by Wccftech , we could see that the card has a massive quad-slot cooling system and a PCB design with a single PCIe Gen 5.0 connector. The box that the Zotac RTX 4090 purportedly comes in features the Icestorm 3.0 iteration, as well as Spectra 2.0 RGB lighting, Firestorm, dual BIOS design, and Freeze 0dB fan tech.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wccftech ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wccftech ) Image 1 of 2

While not too much has been leaked or reported on with the RTX 4090, there have been some rumors concerning the actual specs. According to leaker HXL, the Time Spy Extreme score is a massive 20,192, which is a bit more than the previously rumored Time Spy score of 19,000, and a power consumption of 450W.

This is supported by other information from known leaker Kopite7kimi that suggest the RTX 4090 to be at least twice as fast as the RTX 3090. Of course, all of this is still unconfirmed by Nvidia so take these leaks with a grain of salt.

What’s the high price of these specs?

While leaks of what the 4090 can potentially do are exciting news to hear, it’s important to consider the negatives behind the leaks themselves -- and the negative impact that they’re being true could have on the graphics card itself.

For instance, there were purported details from Twitter user QbitLeaks concerning leaked renders of the 4090 that turned out to be fake. In fact, according to the leaker it was purposely created as a ‘ social experiment ’ to test how quickly false news would be disseminated by large media sites.

Then there’s the fact that if even most of those specs are accurate, the cost of these increases will be steep. For instance, the power consumption alone is at least rumored to be 450W and could be as high as 600W. What kind of PSU would be needed to safely drive that kind of graphics card?

Size is another concern, as we can already see from the leaked photos. The quad-slot cooling system is absolutely massive, which checks out with the ‘very large’ heatsink that the 4090 is thought to have due to its greatly increased power and speed.

Then of course there’s the price itself, which could be massive considering the ridiculous specs that have been rumored. And the fact that expensive graphics cards are more difficult to afford due to the global cost of living crisis, meaning that many more PC builders might be priced out of this GPU than even the RTX 3090.