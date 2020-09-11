Gateway returns to the PC market

Gateway and the company's iconic cow-spotted boxes are returning to the PC market after five years thanks to a new partnership with Walmart.

A new lineup of PCs and tablets from Gateway will be available exclusively at the US retailer and these new devices are intended for consumers, students and creators.

Senior merchandising director at Walmart, Nicole Qaqundah praised the new product lineup from Gateway in a press release, saying:

"We're very excited to offer our customers these exciting new Gateway products. At Walmart, we want to offer a wide assortment of computing products to meet the needs of our customers – whether they are looking for a new laptop for school or a new tablet for work and these are a welcome addition to our lineup."

Gateway's return

Gateway first launched in the US in 1985 and the company maintained a significant presence in the PC market throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. However, the company was acquired by Acer in 2007 for $710m.

Head of global strategic alliances for Acer, Jade Zhou provided further insight on Gateway's return to the PC market, saying:

"The Gateway PC brand and its renowned cow-spotted boxes have been well-loved in the United States since 1985. Acer is thrilled that Walmart is becoming the exclusive provider of Gateway-branded notebooks and tablets. We are pleased that customers in the United States and Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved Gateway brand again through one of the world's top retailers."

Gateway's new PC offerings will include mainstream laptops, 2-in-1s, the Ultra Slim series and the Creator series. Additionally new Gateway tablets will be available in multiple screen sizes and colors at Walmart's website.

The company's new laptops are powered by Intel processors and AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics. Gateway's Ultra Slim series starts at $199.99 and goes all the way up to $649.99 while its Creator Series is more high-end and features two 15.6 laptops for $899 and $1199. The cheaper Creator Series laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Nvidia 1650 GTX GPU while the more expensive model ships with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Nvidia 2060 RTX GPU.

The return of Gateway will likely be welcomed by US consumers given their history with the brand and the company's new PCs and tablets will certainly make working from home as well as distance learning easier for users.