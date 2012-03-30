Swing like Tiger Woods with Kinect, urges EA

This week on 7DiG we discuss the Latin for ring, look at gaming tech that's older than at least one of our team and eye up John Adams' wife.

Our favourite moment is finding out that EA Sports' Tiger Woods PGA Tour 13's back cover asks you to 'Swing like a pro with Kinect' and even 'relive Tiger Woods' most memorable accomplishments. These are mini-games we can't wait to see.

PS4 Or…bis? Apparently someone from Sony's PlayStation division has decided that games consoles shouldn't be given numbers but wonderful names that don't sound AT ALL like some form of chewing gum. Honest injun. So not content with giving us PS Vita we're now looking at the PS Orbis instead of a PS4. Orbis in Latin means circle, orb or disk.

Broad spectrum appeal We're utterly behind the Raspberry Pi project – especially if clever people are capable of coming up with stuff as good as this. A ZX Spectrum emulator on a £22 bit of kit. Plus, we can now educate our younger staff writers as to exactly what Manic Miner is.

They've got 99 problems… So the next Assassin's Creed is set in the American Revolution. That's AWESOME right? Well, apparently not so much if you want strong women characters. "There are a few people, like John Adams' wife," said creative director Alex Hutchison. "They tried very hard in the TV series to not make it look like a bunch of dudes, but it really is a bunch of dudes." [CVG]

Angry Birds Sticking with Angry Birds for a moment, we were very pleased to hear that Angry Birds Space will be coming to Windows Phone. Mainly because we're keen to lean over and judge people on trains for not getting three stars on the easy levels.

Euro 2012 DLC A late entry in 7DiG this week was the news that EA has decided not to release a standalone Euro 2012 football game but instead offer up an expansion pack with all the teams, stadiums and a mini-game where you argue the case for Wayne Rooney to not be banned for the first two group games. Only two out of these three things are true. [Guardian]

GAME cards If you happened to be sat on a £100 gift card from Game, given to you as, say a leaving present when you moved on, you wouldn't have been foolish enough to not spend it would you? Would you? Oh, well it's basically not really much good now. Sorry :( [CVG]

Multi -Max Multi-Payne This week also gave us a glimpse at the multiplayer for MAX. PAYNE. 3.

