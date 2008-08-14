Rockstar Games loves Daily Mail hate

Rockstar Games normally stays pretty shtum regarding the seemingly non-stop tabloid scaremongering that demonises its games, including, most notoriously, the Manhunt and GTA series.

This silence often leads to random conjecture about the people behind the games with some of the strangest conspiracy theories relating to their opinions, agendas and even their personal lives and habits.

Rockstar founder and director Sam Houser sets the record a little straighter today, telling Develop that they see themselves as little more than 'angry dorks', that they are not surrounded by 'groupies, pounds of coke or anything fun at all' and that they are honoured by the negative press they receive from the likes of the Daily Mail.

Reactionary creeps

Houser says, with some passion that: "Most of the people who hate us are people it is truly an honour to be hated by – reactionary creeps with strange agendas – and the Daily Mail."

He added: "I think we are both depressed at how boring we really are and how unexciting even the worse fabrications and exaggerations are when you read about them.

"None of it seems very rock and roll, so we find it a little sad, when there are probably better stories that could be written about both us and the industry/medium."

The Mail was at it again earlier this week, this time directing its uninformed bile towards Sega's new MadWorld title, due for release in 2009. FOR ADULTS!