Japanese gamers want to play Mario in 3D

Sony is pushing 3D gaming on PlayStation 3 this coming Christmas holiday season and into 2011, with major AAA-titles such as Gran Turismo 5, Motorstorm 3: Apocalypse and

Killzone 3

all set to show off the tech.

Nintendo is also pushing its own new 3D gaming tech, with the glasses-free 3DS console set to arrive in the UK later this spring. Microsoft remains firmly on the fence when it comes to 3D gaming, prefering to focus instead on the potential of Kinect in 2011.

Anyone for 3D Mario?

But what are the big gaming franchises that the hardcore gaming fraternity in Japan want to see given the 3D treatment on the big HD screen in their lounge?

A new survey in Japan by research firm goo Ranking polled over a thousand gamers to find out what they would most like to play on their shiny new 3D TV.

The results of the goo survey, cunningly entitled which game series would people like to play on a big screen 3D television, showed that most of those polled want to see our friendly chunky plumber Mario given a 3D-makeover.

Here's the full list of Japan's top 30 most-wanted 3D games:

1.) Super Mario series

2.) Mario Kart series

3.) Final Fantasy series

4.) Resident Evil series

5.) The Legend of Zelda series

6.) Super Smash Bros. series

7.) Dynasty Warriors series

8.) Monster Hunter series

9.) Street Fighter series

10.) Dragon Ball series

11.) Gran Turismo series

12.) Winning Eleven series

13.) Tekken series

14.) Metal Gear Solid series

15.) Tomb Raider series

16.) Ace Combat series

17.) Silent Hill series

18.) Virtua Fighter series

18.) Love Plus series

20.) Ridge Racer series

21.) F-Zero series

21.) The House of the Dead series

23.) StarFox series

24.) Siren series

25.) Medal of Honor series

26.) Call of Duty series

27.) Virtual-On series

28.) Need for Speed series

28.) Panzer Dragoon series

30.) Space Harrier series

Via What Japan Thinks