Exclusive: PS5 restock Twitter tracker – we know where to look next

Thursday update: Our exclusive PS5 restock news helped thousands of people get the Sony console at Target today. That reporting began on Sunday thanks to internal communications at the retailer and employee tips regarding inventory.

Now, we're getting word of the next console stock update will happen at Best Buy. We're getting ready to share the date and time on our PS5 restock Twitter tracker. We already have photos of inventory being stockpiled.

When? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts the minute the Target PS5 stock goes live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

It'll look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/0gwPSeb5K7PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs👇March 9, 2021 See more

PS5 restock at trusted retailers

Which US retailer is next for a PS5 restock?

We're exclusively showing that Best Buy has enough stock of next-gen consoles to launch a PS5 restock at certain stores. Why can't we say for sure? It all depends on if enough stores have them nationwide. The company waits for all stores to get their shipments – and enough of them – to launch orders.

Best Buy has done three consecutive Friday PS5 restocks, so it could do another one tomorrow. Here's one of the photos sent to TechRadar via a Twitter DM on Monday. It shows the Best Buy PS5 restock inventory in a warehouse, and other consoles are going to be available at the same time.

Best Buy warehouse on Monday night. Photo provided exclusively to TechRadar. Alterations have been made to protect the identity of our source. (Image credit: Best Buy employee)

PS5 restock at Amazon too

Best Buy isn't the only retailer brimming with PS5 stock. We're due to see the Sony console on sale next week as well from one major retailer overdue for a restock.

The Amazon PS5 restock is scheduled to happen next week, according to YouTuber Jake Randall. We don't have a specific date for the Amazon PS5 restock, but that's to come when the date and time approach.

Prior story

The Target PS5 restock happened the morning of Thursday, March 11, and the news came from internal communications obtained from multiple employees. We were able to confirm that individual stores were brimming with PS5 Disk stock inventory.

"We have 40 of PS5 in back", a Target employee who wishes to remain anonymous told TechRadar on Wednesday night, hours before Thursday's scheduled console drop. Stressing that Target restock will vary by store, our source noted, "But we only have two PS5 Disk and two Xbox Series X on hand."

This backed up our earlier exclusive reporting, starting on Sunday, that detailed the fact that Target stores were amassing PS5 and Xbox consoles to go live sometime this week. The new information – critical to finding these hard-to-buy consoles that sell out in minutes – was first dug up by YouTuber Jake Randall, who specializes in PS5 and Xbox Series X restock videos and live streams. So far he's been ironclad with inside information from top retailers in the US.

The PS5 restock time

When was Target PS5 restock? We knew the scheduled date, but Target's restock time was never part of the communications. In fact, someone at the online store set one of the 'Ship it' buttons live on Tuesday morning, fooling everyone into thinking that the console was in stock – no one actually bought it two days ago.

Thursday, it was around 7:50am, starting with ample restock of the PS5 Disc console. The PS5 Digital was extremely limited and the 'Buy' button turned on only after PS5 the Disc was out of stock.

Two weeks ago – a Thursday morning as well – the Target PS5 restock happened in the morning at exactly 7:47am EST. And that's the same across all regions on the US, so the time was 6:47am CST / 5:47am MST / 4:47 PST. That doesn't mean it'll be this same time window every other Thursday, however. It could be earlier or later – or it could be a different day entirely.

Important to know: Console will goes live before the other, as Target staggers the rollout by 15 to 30 minutes.

TechRadar confirmed that Target employees were preparing for a PS5 restock for this week. We knew Xbox Series X restock was also being prepped for the same online-only ordering process, employees tell us, though inventory for that console and the PS5 Digital Edition were lower than PS5 Disc in some stores.

All of this information was backed up by multiple sources.

These boxes contain PS5 and Xbox Series X, according to Target employees who sent us a series of photos (Image credit: Target employee)

This wasn't the first time Target employees demystified the PS5 restock date and inventory situation for us. We got an update from several stores from both the workforce and eagle-eyed customers.

"We have roughly 8 Xbox consoles and 22 PS5 consoles," we were told on Sunday in a direct message on Twitter by another Target employee who wishes to remain anonymous. Again, across three Target stores, employees told us that there are many more PS5 Disc Editions – and very few to zero PS5 Digital Editions for the impending Target restock.

Tips to get the Target PS5 restock

Critical: The Target employees have stressed to us not show up at stores to order either console. These are online-only orders with an in-store pickup option. Essentially, Target doesn't want throngs of people showing up to roam the aisles.

Pro tip: Target does online-only orders, but allows for in-store pickup. This means some stores, especially those in big cities, will run out more quickly. Try to adjust your pickup location if your nearest store runs out.

New information: We've also learned that not all stores will carry the next-gen consoles. Some sorts have "opted out" of receiving new shipments since launch, employees told us. It may be not willing to deal with the madness of customers flocking to Target stores for their in-store and curbside pickup orders.

Target uses its local stores for next-gen console purchases, and it doesn't ship from regional warehouses directly to consumers, like we see with just about every other retailer in the US. This means it's harder for scalpers to buy up inventory nationwide.

We initially heard that the PS5 restock was this week, to be as soon as Monday from our Target warehouse sources, but as late as Thursday from others. That left open the possibility it could be later in the week, which is exactly what we're seeing. It's up to Target corporate headquarters to make the call to store managers.

Because the the many Target employees who talked to us, and the customers who sent us a flurry of kiosk photos, are from different parts of the US, this is destined to be a wider nationwide restock when it happens.

We saw something similar exactly two weeks ago when both the PS5 and Xbox Series X were sold online for in-store pickup. The consoles only lasted a few minutes before Target completely ran out of stock. Certain regions in the US held out longer.

The good news is it wasn't as hard to get ahold of either console compared what people went through during the Walmart and Best Buy restocks late last week. The Target website and PS5 and Xbox Series X ordering process requires a couple of tries to add the consoles to the cart, but it's fairly easy to complete the purchase.

Not every store will have this restock. TechRadar went to visit the Herald Square store in Manhattan, and employees there said they don't often carry the PlayStation 5. Instead the larger Harlem location was suggested for the next PS5 restock. So it may be available on a store-by-store basis.

Based on our reporting, calling Target stores might not produce any answers regarding console stock. Their main telephone line includes an automated message machine that insists they don't give out PS5 and Xbox restock information. That tells you something about the volume of calls they're receiving.

TechRadar also has several photos of boxes in the Target backroom showing Xbox Series X and PS5 inventory. We initially withheld those pictures until we could ensure there were no markings that could be traced back to our sources.

The Target PS5 and Xbox restock won't be alone

We saw limited PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this week from Costco on Tuesday morning, a major push for console bundles from GameStop Tuesday afternoon, and a rather easy-to-acquire bundle from ANTonline on Wednesday. Thousands of people were able to finally get the console through our alerts.

However, we may not be done after today. Best Buy is amassing more PS5 and Xbox inventory right now, according to the photos we're getting from its warehouses on Monday. Again, we've been provided images and have edited out UPC codes and signs on walls that could be traced back to our sources.

While Target is scheduled for Thursday, we don't have an official date for Best Buy just yet. Instead, we know the store's pattern: it's 3-for-3 for launching next-gen console restock on Fridays. Will it give us a fourth – full-month – helping? That's what we're going to look out for on Friday afternoon, the usual time for Best Buy restock.

Target PS5 inventory showed up in kiosks

Here's another tell that consoles are coming: Target customers nationwide found PS5 inventory show up in kiosks on Sunday night ahead of the expected sale. Twitch streamer MyGuyMcFly snapped and sent a photo to TechRadar, seen below, showing 18 PS5 consoles in stock at a local Target in Minnesota, suggesting the store had at least some inventory at the very start of the week.

(Image credit: MyGuyMcFly)

Even more PS5 consoles are stockpiled at a Target in Austin, Texas, with customer Esteban reaching out to us on Twitter to share a photo in a direct message.

"I went to my local Target a few minutes ago and they have some in stock," he told us on Sunday night. The screen shows 25+ PS5 consoles on hand and 41 in the back. None were being sold just yet. He noted, "For PS5 Digital Edition, they only have 6, so I’m most likely aiming for the Disc version."

(Image credit: Esteban)

What can you do to prepare for the Target PS5 restock?

You can do two things today. Check the stores below and receive alerts from our PS5 restock Twitter tracker.

1. Get alerted: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker

It'll look like:

🚨>90mins to Xbox restock / 2hrs to PS5 🌟Walmart🌟THIS IS THE BIG ONE🐳 PS5 Digital https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox Series X https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1iXbox Series S https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiMy how to buy it tips @techradar: https://t.co/LjreRk1bbsMarch 4, 2021 See more

2. Set up payment and address information ahead of time

You can actually head to all four PS5 and Xbox restock pages right now. They're not always listed on the Target homepage or within its search results, but they maintain the same landing page.

$399 PS5 Digital Edition at Target – in stock soon

$499 PS5 Disc Edition at Target – in stock soon

It's not always checking out the quickest that does the trick (although being on time for a PS5 restock helps greatly). It's about making the most attempts to put the next-gen console in your cart. Adding your payment information and shipping address to your account ahead of time allows you to SPAM that add to cart button and check out just a bit soon sooner. People have found luck using Apple Pay purchasing.

PS5 restock explainer

PS5 has been nearly impossible to find in stock for more than a few minutes every time stores restock the Sony console. We're finding the same can be said about the Xbox Series X. Both Sony and Microsoft launches their respective consoles in November 2020 and haven't been able to manufacturer enough to meet demand.

Stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy routinely add new stock to their stores and the crush of people coming to their sites often crashes the pages. Four months after the initial launches, it's still a burden to buy a next-gen console, even after months of customers constantly trying their luck.