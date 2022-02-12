Exclusive: get a $50 bonus on your Galaxy S22 pre-order with this launch deal

Audio player loading…

This week's Galaxy S22 deals have brought a ton of great options for those looking to pre-order but there's one promotion that stands out in our eyes - not least because it's partly exclusive to TechRadar readers.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering our audience a nice little $50 bonus if they pre-order a device before the 25th of February. Yep, that's on top of the usual Galaxy S22 deals being offered to the general public.

So, if you want, you can bundle in this $50 bonus on top of the excellent trade-in rebates of up to $900 and the gift cards worth up to $200 that are also being offered.

Note, this exclusive pre-order bonus is available on all three devices but the trade-in rates and gift card amounts vary from device to device. For example, you'll get the full trade-in and gift card amount with the more expensive S22 Ultra, but be eligible for a smaller rebate of up to $700 and a $100 gift card on the standard S22.

All devices are also eligible for a free storage upgrade from 128GB to 256GB - another really great pre-order bonus for early adopters. This latter bonus is shared across most bigger retailers, so if you decide to skip this exclusive offer in favor of a device at AT&T, Verizon, or elsewhere, you'll still get your free upgrade.

Exclusive Galaxy S22 pre-order deals at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22: trade-in rebates, free memory upgrade, and up to $250 gift card at Samsung

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get a $50 bonus on top of Samsung's excellent Galaxy S22 deals at launch. Depending on which device you go for, you'll get up to $900 off with a trade-in, a Samsung Store credit gift card worth up to $200, and a free memory upgrade from 128GB to 256GB. Note, if you reserved your device before pre-orders, this $50 bonus saving does not stack

Also available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

