Etisalat introduces new eLife Unlimited packages with higher internet speeds

The UAE based telco Etisalat announced a new lineup of eLife bundles that focus on offering enhanced TV content with double internet speeds. There’s a no-commitment option for those who wish to waive off the minimum commitment period by paying a monthly fee of AED20.

All eLife Unlimited packages still come with an Etisalat router, phone kit and access to basic TV channels and OnDemand content but starter bundles now offer 50 mbps internet speeds for as little as AED 389 (US$ 105) per month and go up to a whopping 1 Gbps for the AED 2,850 (US$ 775) Premium 1G package.

eLife Unlimited subscribers will also be able to purchase a “Mini Pack” to boost their TV subscriptions with premium Asian, Arabian, Pinoy, and Western channels at a hefty discount of AED10 per month while eLife Premium subscribers get one Mini Pack for free.

For Emirati and “Home al Watan” card holders the doubled internet speed comes for free with their dedicated eLife plans. Existing eLife customers can subscribe to the revamped service by calling 800101 or visiting Etisalat retail stores across the country.