Etisalat to offer 6 month free subscription to Apple Music

Etisalat today announced a special promotion to existing and new postpaid customers, offering them six free months of Apple Music.

New customers can sign up for any of Etisalat’s applicable packages, such as Postpaid 150, Postpaid 300, Smart 150, Emirati 300, and many more.

Once signed up, customers simply text “MUSIC” to 1785 or dial *222# and follow the instructions to start your Apple Music subscription. After the six months have passed, users will be charged AED 19.99 (including VAT) per month for the subscription, or can cancel any time by dialing *222#.

Apple Music is available for iOS and Android devices – for full details check out Etisalat’s official website