eFootball will have ‘major visual enhancements’ on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Konami has confirmed that eFootball will take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there won’t be support for 120Hz capable displays.

In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, eFootball’s producer Seitaro Kimura said that players should “expect to see major visual enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X” but confirmed that “there is no 120Hz support on console".

While the lack of 120Hz support on PS5 and Xbox Series X isn’t a deal breaker, being able to play eFootball at 120fps on consoles would have certainly been appealing. The option to play at higher framerates is becoming more commonplace on console, particular Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and if FIFA 22 only output at the usual 60fps, it could have been a selling point for Konami's eFootball over its rival.

In terms of what kind of visual enhancements we might see, we expect eFootball will target a 4K resolution and include better textures and lighting than what will be available on last-gen consoles. However, we’ll have to wait to see exactly what those enhancements include and whether eFootball will include any platform-specific features like DualSense support on PS5.

eFootball represents a new approach from Konami. Not only has the game ditched its old title of PES to try and to help turn the game into a viable esport, but it’s also going free-to-play and will have cross-platform play across consoles, PC and mobile devices. The game will be updated with new teams, content and modes, and will replace the typical paid annual releases the series has previously followed.

Not long till kickoff

eFootball has also been built on Unreal Engine 4, which Kimura-san said helped the team “develop for all platforms in one environment” and “handle cross-platform play relatively smoothly”. Players will be able to compete against their friends no matter which platform they choose, which isn't something that's possible on FIFA 22, as it stands.

eFootball is due to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and mobile in early Autumn (likely September).