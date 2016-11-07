Early Black Friday deals: Pokemon 3DS preorders, 4K TVs, mobiles and more

Winter will have to wait, because Black Friday is coming first! Some retailers (especially mobile phone stores) are unleashing some mighty fine deals already.

Deal of the day:

TV deals of the day

LG 49UH620V: 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV now £479 at Currys

Samsung UE55KU6400: 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV, now £669 at Currys (after using code: TV30)

Gaming deals of the day:

PS4 Slim: 500GB, plus one free game & a two year guarantee. Choose from Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2, Uncharted 4 or FIFA 17 now £227.95 at John Lewis

Xbox One S: 500GB with FIFA 17, Forza Horizon 3 and Rise of the Tomb Raider now £249.95 at Amazon UK

Mafia III: on PS4 now £29.95 at The Game Collection

Batman: Arkham Knight: on PS4 now £10.95 at The Game Collection

Just Cause 3: on Xbox One and PS4 now £16.99 at Argos

Lego Dimensions: Starter Pack: Available on all platforms now £29.99 at Argos

MX Vs. ATV: Supercross Encore: on Xbox One now £16.04 at Amazon UK

Pokemon Moon: On Nintendo 3DS now £29.99 at Toys R Us

Pokemon Sun: On Nintendo 3DS now £29.99 at Toys R Us

Headphones & audio deals of the day

Apple Earphone: with Microphone and Remote for iPhone - Non-Retail Packaging - White now £6.96 at Amazon UK

Cameras & accessories

Manfrotto Monopod: Portable and lightweight camera stand now £8.99 at EBAY-GB

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II - now £569 at Jessops (£494 after cashback)

Computing deals of the day

Integral: 240GB P Series 4 SATAIII 2.5inch SSD now £54.99 at Ebuyer

Goji GMWLWHT15: Wireless Blue Trace Mouse - White now £6.99 at Currys

WD 1TB Elements: Portable External Hard Drive - USB 3.0 now £49.99 at Amazon UK

Gadget deals of the day

Ankoda: 3Pack 3.3ft/1M Nylon braided Lightning to USB cable now £6.59 at Amazon UK

Topop 8 x 21 Compact Binoculars: Folding telescope with clean cloth and carry case now £8.29 at Amazon UK

Mobile deals of the day

Samsung Galaxy S7 | 4G | £35 FREE upfront | 3GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £28.50 per month @ Mobiles.co.uk

Use the voucher code S735OFF to wipe out the upfront cost and get the handset for FREE. We're far more used to seeing deals like this cost over £30 a month or feature a heavy upfront cost. When compared to other deals on all networks, this one works out the cheapest. Take a look at the comparison chart below to shop around for similar deals. Total cost over 24 months is £684.

Voucher code: S735OFF

View this deal: Black | Silver | White | Pink Gold | Gold

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | 4G | £100 £50 upfront | 5GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £35.99 per month @ Mobiles.co.uk

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is arguably one of the best phones ever made. Thanks to that curved edge screen, it nails the best looking category and the internal spec is equally impressive. As for this contract, you're looking at a fantastic deal as we're used to seeing 5GB deals go for waaaay over £1000. There is a cheaper deal below on Vodafone, but this is the best deal on EE's superfast 4G network.

Total cost over 24 months is £913.76.

Voucher code: GALAXY50

View this deal: Black | Silver | White | Pink Gold | Gold

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | £100 upfront | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £35.99 per month @ Mobiles.co.uk

This contract offer is outstanding as it comes in cheaper than the already-impressive EE deal above, but with an extra GB of data. The upfront cost is high, but the cheaper monthly fee, means the total cost over 24 months is only £861. This deal isn't available in Pink Gold or White though.

View this deal: Black | Silver | Gold