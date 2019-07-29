Disney movies get a 4K upgrade – on Google Play, at least

If you're in the habit of watching Disney movies on the Google Play Store, you may well have noticed that none of the Disney-owned titles were available in anything higher than 1080p / HD resolution. Well, that's just changed.

As reported by Android Police, Disney has now released 4K versions of a number of high-profile films, including a number of MCU movies, and choice picks from the Pixar and Star Wars catalogue.

You won't be able to rent any of the 4K versions of these titles, though they are now available to purchase in the US – with the high-resolution titles no doubt coming to other territories (UK, we're looking at you) in the near future.

Here's the full list of titles that have now been added in glorious 4K – with Avengers: Endgame joining them before the end of July.

A warm up for Disney Plus?

It's hard to say anything about Disney without mentioning the company's upcoming Disney Plus streaming service. With a vault full of classic movies to crack open, and ownership of massive blockbuster franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars – Disney Plus will certainly have a strong selling point.

We're expecting the service to work in a similar way to Netflix, with 4K / HDR streaming being available to those who pay a premium on the basic $6.99 (around £6 / AU$10) pricing plan.

It's interesting that the 4K titles on Google Play are only available to purchase though, rather than rent. Given the overlap of titles likely to be on Disney Plus and the Play Store, it may be we see Disney restrict options to rent its properties outside of its own streaming service.

With the low price point for accessing a whole platform's worth of titles, it will probably be worth making the jump to Disney Plus.