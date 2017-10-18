Dell announces 34-inch curved monitor

Dell has added a new product to its line of monitors with the P3418HW. The 34-inch curved monitor has a WFHD resolution of 2560 x 1080 that maximizes field of vision to improve user productivity.

The monitor is targeted towards office use instead of gaming and helps run multiple apps at once with a panoramic wrap-around experience. It also features three-sided super thin bezel for multi-monitor viewing. Dual 9W speakers complete the package to deliver audio.

According to Dell, this P3418HW is designed for workers in the financial or data analytics industries, as well as business executives, engineers or programmers looking for a more affordable curved monitor, which still meets the intense demands of their day-to-day tasks.

With Dell Easy Arrange, you can tile and organize multiple software applications on screen, while Picture-by-Picture (PbP) and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) lets power users work on content from two different PC sources on one screen at the same time. The monitor comes factory calibrated at 99 percent RGB coverage to an accuracy of Delta-E<3.

The Dell 34-inch curved P3418HW monitor is priced at US$699 which is roughly AED 2500.