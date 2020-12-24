Cyberpunk 2077 patch finally fixes game-breaking save corruption bug on PC

Cyberpunk 2077 has received an important hotfix for an issue on PC which caused saved games that expanded beyond a certain size to stop loading.

Obviously, a save game corruption is one of the worst kind of bugs, so it’s good to see that CD Projekt Red deployed a patch swiftly, after the glitch was well-publicized at the end of last week – although arguably it shouldn’t have been present in the first place.

At any rate, the new patch (which weighs in at 993MB) brings the game to version 1.06 on PC and consoles, with the fix for that save game bug removing the 8MB file size limit (which was the problem causing corruption for those who did a lot of crafting, and majorly expanded the size of their save).

The important thing to note is that if your save file has already been corrupted, this fix won’t cure it. The patch only ensures that going forward, your saves won’t encounter this particularly cruel bug.

There’s also a small quest fix in this patch, to the effect that: “Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict”. The previous patch, 1.05, fixed a shed-load of issues with quests, as well as solving those performance problems with AMD Ryzen CPUs that the PC version was also suffering from.

Some consolation

PS4 and Xbox One gamers will doubtless be glad to hear that hotfix 1.06 also improves the game with console-specific measures, with the developer noting that memory management has been improved, meaning the game is more stable and you should encounter fewer crashes.

As you’ve no doubt seen, the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 have been the far shakier releases, suffering from all manner of performance glitches, crashing and other assorted nastiness. The PC version is in much better shape, particularly now those biggest bugbears – the save corruption and AMD processor problems – have been resolved.

CD Projekt Red has offered refunds to disgruntled folks who are unhappy with the state of the game upon release, although by all accounts, there are still massed ranks of satisfied players out there – Cyberpunk 2077 has sold some 13 million copies, the publisher recently asserted, and that’s after refunds have been counted.

Today's best Cyberpunk 2077 deals Reduced Price Cyberpunk 2077 PC CDKeys $67.98 $43.49 View Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4 Amazon $49.94 View Reduced Price Cyberpunk 2077, Warner Bros,... Walmart $59.99 $49.94 View Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4 Dell $59.99 View Show More Deals