Cyber Monday projector deal: save up to 30% on this incredible 4K home theatre

If you've been keeping your eye out for a 4k projector this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals season to install before family arrives for Christmas then we've dug up the perfect deal for you. The VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Home Theatre Projector can display a 100-inch image from as little as 7.2-inches from the wall.



4K projectors used to be a big, hot, and costly affair, but in recent years a new generation has been able to conquer many of these difficulties. As a short throw option, not only does the VAVA 4K Projector not require any cumbersome shelving to be installed on the opposing wall, but it also has stereo surround sound built-in, so this home theatre experience is ready to enjoy right out of the box.



We can't promise it will prevent any fights from breaking out during the holidays, but hey, playing a Christmas movie on the VAVO 4K UST projector is a rather indulgent distraction!

Cheapest 4K UST projector VAVA 4K UST Laser Projector (white): $2999.99 $1949.99 at Amazon

This 4K laser projector from VAVA can project a 100-inch image at a distance of just 7.2-inches, so you won't be looking to install any clunky shelves to enjoy that home theatre experience. With built-in surround sound speakers, this projector is ready to enjoy right out of the box.View Deal

Brightness built to last

The VAVA 4K UHD Laser TV Home Theatre Projector has a 3000:1 vivid contrast ratio that ensures super deep blacks and brightest whites. The days of grainy, faded visuals are a thing of the past! It's also an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector, meaning it only needs to be 16.7-inches from a surface to yield a 150-inch picture.



Not only that, these projectors are built to last, with an industrial-grade laser engine lasts 15 times longer than standard projector bulbs and 25,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. That means you could watch 4-hours a day for 17 years! There has never been a better time to dive into the world of 4K projectors and home theatres with discounts like these, so grab one for yourself before they fly off the shelves.

