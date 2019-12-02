The Fitbit Versa 2 is down to its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are here, and the sale includes massive price cuts across its site that you can shop right now. You can find incredible savings on popular gift ideas, which include the best-selling Fitbit smartwatch.



The best Fitbit deal is the recently-released Fitbit Versa 2 that's on sale for $129. That's a $70 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the feature-rich smartwatch. Walmart also has the Versa Lite on sale for $99, the Inspire HR on sale for $69, and the Ionic smartwatch on sale for $199. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Fitbit Versa 2 deals where you are.)



The all-new Fitbit Versa 2 tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. It includes an updated design with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and an always-on display option. The Fitbit also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.



This is a fantastic deal for a recently-released Fitbit smartwatch. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale ends today, so you should take advantage of this deal before it's too late.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

View Deal

The best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99 during Cyber Monday. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch, which is available in five different color choices.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch: $299 $199.78 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $199.78. That's the best price we've found for the water-resistant Fitbit which features GPS technology and includes a built-in NFC chip which allows you to make secure payments on your wrist.

View Deal

