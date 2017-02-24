Could Oculus Rift sales stop due to latest legal action?

A new development in an ongoing legal battle could wind up seeing sales of the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset halted.

ZeniMax, the game publisher that successfully sued Oculus VR for $500 million, filed an injunction request on Thursday seeking to stop the Facebook-owned firm from using copied code, Reuters reports.

The code specifically applies to games that run on the Rift as well as Samsung Gear VR headset.

Oculus has reportedly distributed the code to content creators, and Reuters says the software is embedded in various Rift and Gear VR titles. Because the code plays on the Rift, a successful motion could potentially lead to a stoppage of headset sales.

When asked about this latest development, an Oculus spokesperson told TechRadar the company will seek to have the original jury decision set aside, calling the verdict "legally flawed and factually unwarranted." If necessary, Oculus will file an appeal, the spokesperson said.

The initial verdict awarded ZeniMax the hefty sum because of a broken non-disclosure agreement (perpetrated by Oculus inventor Palmer Luckey) and other copyright and trademark infringements.

The jury didn't find Oculus had stolen ZeniMax's trade secrets, as the game publisher alleged, however the jury determined ZeniMax's protected code was used without permission, as noted by Reuters.

We'll continue to stay on top of developments of this dispute, including whether Oculus Rift headset or game sales are impacted. Stay tuned.