CorelDRAW update delivers more of what you asked for

By Steve Clark
published

Creative templates, efficient workflows, and more

Artist using a laptop
(Image credit: Unsplash / Surface)
Audio player loading…

A new update to popular graphic design software CorelDRAW Graphics Suite delivers a slate of new tools and templates to streamline the creative process, the company has said.

Coinciding with the recent rebranding of Corel Corporation to Alludo, the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite update also introduces improvements pulled straight from user requests. 

But the update isn’t for everyone - only subscribers can access the new creative tools, as lifetime license holders can only access the 2021 version of the design software. 

What’s new in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite? 

Creative design templates and practice projects are the first major additions to the bountiful graphics suite - which bundles a photo editor with drawing software, DTP software, and more. Alludo hopes these will help unlock the creative process for more users, and improve skills. 

For content creators seeking faster turnarounds, the new Export workflow has been streamlined and simplified, allowing for speedier outputs. The update also unleashes a new scaling tool, built for precision and flexibility. 

Read More

 > These new AMD 7000 Series processors are a content creator’s best friend

> We’ve tested the best Adobe Lightroom alternatives

> This new one-click photo optimizer makes your photos look better for free 

Developers even lifted several enhancements directly from user-requests (via an Alludo-run forum). Chief among these are WebP file support and unspecified performance improvements.

“The latest updates simplify the design process, making it easier for anyone to unlock the power of creativity and produce stunning results. We want to empower designers to be successful sooner with access to the tools that give them the freedom and flexibility they need to develop creative projects, on any device, and from anywhere,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager for CorelDRAW. 

The release comes as the company behind Corel VideoStudio unveiled its new CorelDRAW Academy. Billed as a free e-learning resource for subscribers, the platform is, like the graphic suite’s new Canva-style templates, a space where users can expand their knowledge and hone their art.

Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative

Steve is Techradar Pro’s B2B Editor for Creative where he zeroes in on the creative apps that keep companies competitive. He cut his journalism teeth at Web User magazine covering software and hardware news, reviews, features, and guides. A copywriting veteran across B2B and B2C tech, he's written for Microsoft, Sony, and countless SaaS & product design firms. In a past life, he wrote commercials and movie trailers. 

See more Software news