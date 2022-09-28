CorelDRAW update delivers more of what you asked for

Audio player loading…

A new update to popular graphic design software CorelDRAW Graphics Suite delivers a slate of new tools and templates to streamline the creative process, the company has said.

Coinciding with the recent rebranding of Corel Corporation to Alludo, the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite update also introduces improvements pulled straight from user requests.

But the update isn’t for everyone - only subscribers can access the new creative tools, as lifetime license holders can only access the 2021 version of the design software.

What’s new in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite?

Creative design templates and practice projects are the first major additions to the bountiful graphics suite - which bundles a photo editor with drawing software , DTP software , and more. Alludo hopes these will help unlock the creative process for more users, and improve skills.

For content creators seeking faster turnarounds, the new Export workflow has been streamlined and simplified, allowing for speedier outputs. The update also unleashes a new scaling tool, built for precision and flexibility.

Developers even lifted several enhancements directly from user-requests (via an Alludo-run forum). Chief among these are WebP file support and unspecified performance improvements.

“The latest updates simplify the design process, making it easier for anyone to unlock the power of creativity and produce stunning results. We want to empower designers to be successful sooner with access to the tools that give them the freedom and flexibility they need to develop creative projects, on any device, and from anywhere,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager for CorelDRAW.

The release comes as the company behind Corel VideoStudio unveiled its new CorelDRAW Academy. Billed as a free e-learning resource for subscribers, the platform is, like the graphic suite’s new Canva-style templates, a space where users can expand their knowledge and hone their art.