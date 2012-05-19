Raspberry Pi 14-megapixel camera module unveiled

The makers of the £22 ($35) Raspberry Pi computer will launch a plug-in camera module for the pocked-sized PC later this year.

The company has released the first pictures of, and taken with, the camera which is presently rocking an impressive 14-megapixel sensor.

However, that may be downgraded somewhat to keep the accessory affordable.

The launch of the Raspberry Pi has been one of the tech stories of 2012 so far. The credit-card sized device offers a 700MHz processor, 256MB RAM and a GPU capable of playing HD video.

The unit offers just two USB ports and an SD card slot, but the camera will plug into the exposed CSI pins in the middle of the device.

Super-duperness

A post from Liz Upton on the Raspberry Pi site says: "We may downgrade the super-duperness of the camera to something with fewer than its current 14 megapixels before release; we need to keep things affordable, and a sensor of that size will end up pricey.

"Before you ask (I know it'll be the first question most of you have), we don't have a price for the camera module yet; we'll need to finalise exactly what hardware is in it first, but we will, of course, be ensuring that it's very affordable."

She adds that the camera will make it possible for the creation of robotics and home automation apps that "people have been wanting to build."

You can check out all of the pictures on the Raspberry Pi website.

Via: Engadget