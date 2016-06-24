Apple just discontinued the only display it makes

Probably as no surprise to anyone, Apple has discontinued the only display it currently makes.

The 27-inch Thunderbolt Display debuted in 2011 and was loved for its ability to chain up different peripherals using its Thunderbolt connection. However, its 2560 x 1440 resolution and 720p FaceTime HD camera look dated in a time where 4K resolution is the norm.

There were rumors leading up to Apple's WWDC conference that it would discontinue the Thunderbolt Display due to low stock in stores. Today, Apple confirmed is discontinuation, saying, "We're discontinuing the Apple Thunderbolt Display. It will be available through Apple.com, Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last."

The 27-inch Thunderbolt Display is still being sold at full price ($999) in the Apple Store at this time. That's a lot of money to pay for an outdated and now discontinued display. Your money is better spent elsewhere, like this 4K monitor from Dell.

What comes next?

It's odd that Apple discontinued the only display it makes without first announcing its replacement. Perhaps the company wants to exhaust its stock first before giving buyers a concrete reason to hold off.

If Apple is working on a new display, we expect it to have 4K or 5K resolution. The iMac already sports a 5K resolution panel so it wouldn't be too hard to put that screen into a monitor.

Apple is also expected to refresh its aging line of laptops this fall. They might even be getting a crazy OLED screen and a TouchID sensor.

Via MacRumors