Acer outs new H6 Series monitor models bound for US

In the market for a slim, decently priced monitor? Acer might have your number.

The company officially announced U.S. availability for two new H6 Series models today, the 21.5-inch H226HQL and 23-inch H236HL.

The LED-backlit displays are available now through a handful of retailers, namely Fry's, Micro Center, Newegg, Tiger, Amazon and B&H Photo. Twenty-three inches of monitor real estate will set you back $179.99 while 21.5 inches cost $149.99.

Acer noted in a press release that the monitors are particularly well-suited for use in video walls and other situations that require multiple monitors running side-by-side (or stacked vertically) at the same time.

Monitor specs

Acer equipped the H6 Series models with Full 1080p HD resolution IPS panels to provide accurate and consistent color performance at a wide viewing angle. Just how far does that angle stretch? Try 178 degrees.

Both can take a tilt from -5 degrees to 15 degrees, while a zero frame construction helps create the seamlessness needed for multi-monitor use.

The frame isn't quite zero, but at 0.08 inches thick, it's perceptibly thin.

View from the side

Habitual organizers (or those working on that particular skill set) should appreciate the magnetic stand that can hold notes, paper clips and other metallically sticky office supplies. The frame as a whole features a brushed hairline finish for some added aesthetic appeal.

The contract ratio of the monitors sits at 100,000,000:1, while a 5ms response time makes for sharp images even while games are going.

Proving choice is never a bad thing, Acer also included the Acer eColor Management tool so users can get the most out of the image performance under different viewing scenarios.

The built-in speakers provide the sound and HDMI, DVI and VGA give a few digital connectivity options. The clutter-conscious should note that the HDMI input transfers both audio and visual using a single cable, eliminating those extra wires.

Both displays feature a standard three-year warranty.