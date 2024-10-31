How to choose the perfect printer for your SMB

In spite of the push to go paperless , SMBs still rely heavily on printers for their day-to-day operations. Choosing the right printer can significantly impact your productivity, budget, and even your environmental footprint.

But with so many options available, how do you know which is the best small business printer for you? Do you need a laser printer for high-volume text documents, or would an inkjet be better for your colorful presentations? Should you invest in a multifunction all-in-one printer, or stick with a single-function printer? And what about those new bulk-ink models - are they worth considering?

These are just a few of the questions you might be grappling with as you search for the perfect printer. The choice can seem overwhelming, especially when you're trying to balance performance, cost, and long-term value.

We'll talk about the various types of printers suitable for SMBs, discuss key features to look for, and provide you with essential questions to ask before making your purchase. By the end of this article, you'll be equipped with all the knowledge you need to choose a printer that will serve your business efficiently and economically for years to come.

Types of SMB printers

When it comes to choosing a printer for your SMB, the underlying technology plays a crucial role in determining its suitability for your specific needs. Let's take a closer look at the main types of printers available:

Inkjet Printers: These versatile printers are a popular choice for many SMBs. They work by spraying tiny droplets of ink onto paper, making them excellent for producing high-quality color documents and photos. In my experience, inkjet printers are particularly well-suited for businesses that need to print a mix of text and graphics, such as marketing agencies or real estate offices. Modern inkjet printers have come a long way in terms of speed and efficiency, with some models rivaling laser printers in these aspects.

Laser Printers: If your SMB primarily prints text documents in high volumes, a laser printer might be your best bet. These printers use a laser beam and toner to create sharp, crisp text at high speeds. They're typically more expensive upfront but can be more cost-effective in the long run for businesses with high print volumes. I've found laser printers to be particularly useful in legal offices, accounting firms, and other businesses that produce a lot of text-heavy documents.

LED Printers: Similar to laser printers, LED printers use light to create an image on a drum, which then transfers toner to paper. They're often more compact and energy-efficient than traditional laser printers, making them a good choice for SMBs with limited space or those looking to reduce their energy consumption.

Solid Ink Printers: Although less common, solid ink printers are worth considering for SMBs that need high-quality color printing. These printers melt solid ink sticks and apply the liquefied ink to paper. They produce vibrant colors and are generally more eco-friendly than other printer types, as they generate less waste.

Multifunction Printers (MFPs): Also known as all-in-one printers, these devices combine printing, scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing capabilities in a single unit. For many SMBs, an MFP can be a space-saving and cost-effective solution. In my own small business, our MFP has been invaluable for its versatility, allowing us to handle a variety of document management tasks with just one machine.

Features to look for in an SMB printer

When shopping for a printer for your SMB, there are several key features you should consider to ensure you're getting a device that meets your needs and provides good value for money.

Print Speed: For busy offices, print speed can be crucial. Look for a printer with a pages per minute (ppm) rate that matches your output needs. Remember, color printing is typically slower than black and white.

Print Quality: Consider the resolution (measured in dots per inch or dpi) that you need. Higher resolution means sharper text and more detailed images, but it also usually means slower printing and higher ink or toner consumption.

Connectivity: In today's connected world, you'll want a printer that offers multiple connectivity options. Look for printers with Ethernet ports for network printing, Wi-Fi for wireless printing, and perhaps even NFC or Bluetooth for easy mobile printing.

Paper Handling: Consider the paper capacity, the ability to handle different paper sizes and types, and whether you need features like automatic duplexing (double-sided printing).

Running Costs: Don't just look at the upfront cost of the printer. Consider the cost per page, which includes ink or toner and other consumables. Some printers might be cheaper to buy but more expensive to run.

Duty Cycle: This refers to the maximum number of pages a printer can produce per month without breaking down. Make sure the printer's duty cycle exceeds your expected monthly print volume.

Energy Efficiency: Look for printers with energy-saving features like automatic sleep mode or ENERGY STAR certification. These can help reduce your electricity bills and your business's environmental impact.

Security Features: If you'll be printing sensitive documents, look for printers with security features like secure print release or the ability to encrypt data sent to the printer.

Questions to ask when choosing an SMB printer

Before making your final decision, it's important to ask yourself (and potentially the printer vendor) some key questions:

What is our average monthly print volume? This will help determine the type and capacity of printer you need.

What types of documents do we primarily print? Text-heavy documents, graphics, photos, or a mix?

Do we need color printing, or is black and white sufficient?

How important is print speed to our operations?

Do we need additional functions like scanning, copying, or faxing?

What's our budget, both for the initial purchase and for ongoing costs?

How much physical space do we have for a printer?

What level of print quality do we require?

Do we need any special features, like wide-format printing or the ability to print on specialized media?

How important are environmental considerations in our printer choice?

Creating an ideal printer setup for SMBs

Choosing the perfect printer for your SMB isn't just about picking a single device - it's about creating a printing ecosystem that meets all your business needs efficiently and cost-effectively.

Start by assessing your printing needs thoroughly. Consider not just your current requirements, but also how they might evolve in the near future. If you're a growing business, it might be worth investing in a printer that can handle higher volumes than you currently need.

Don't be afraid to mix and match different types of printers if that's what works best for your business. For example, you might have a high-speed laser printer for bulk text documents, an inkjet for occasional color printing, and a multifunction device for general office use.

Remember, the cheapest printer isn't always the most cost-effective in the long run. Consider the total cost of ownership, including supplies and maintenance, over the expected life of the printer. In my experience, investing in a higher-quality printer often pays off in terms of reliability and lower per-page costs.

Lastly, don't forget about software and support. Look for printers that are compatible with your existing systems and come with good customer support. A printer is only as good as its ability to integrate seamlessly into your workflow and keep running smoothly day after day.