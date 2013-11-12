TechRadar Tip Off: $74.99 for a Roccat Isku Illuminated Gaming Keyboard

OK let's get right to it because this deal is going to disappear on November 16.

The Roccat Isku Illuminated Gaming Keyboard is our TechRadar Tip Off of the day and it's a hot, hot, hot item at only $74.99.

We've been harping about new PC games because we're all nerds here and excited to get our hands on those triple A titles, but we also need good hardware too.

That's why this responsive Roccat keyboard is such a great find, especially if you're not really into having a billion unused macro keys - rather, there's actually a good amount of programmable keys all for a great price.

Strafe with ease

The Roccat Isku looks basic but as always, looks are deceiving. With this gaming keyboard you can:

Use the Easy-Shift[+] key as a one-stop short-cut that makes giving orders quicker and easier

Use 36 easily-customizable macros

Have ice blue backlighting with 6 adjustable brightness levels

Save favorite settings such as button configurations, lighting level, DPI preference and more in five profile slots

More customization with a row of 8 fully-configurable media keys (25 handy functions of your choice)

Install intuitive software, with easy to use drivers

Added to all that, the Isku is comfy, looks great and best of all, it's only $74.99.

Offers are subject to change.