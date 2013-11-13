TechRadar Tip Off: 33% off a Roccat Savu Mid-Size Hybrid Gaming Mouse

We sent a fantastic Roccat keyboard deal your way yesterday, and we've got another gaming steal for you today!

This TechRadar Tip Off is all about the $39.99 Savu Mid-Size Hybrid Gaming Mouse from Roccat.

The company may not be a household name, but it really knows its gaming stuff.

Like the keyboard, the Savu seems a like a basic, average peripheral, but it's actually an incredibly comfortable, responsive device that gets the job done quite well.

Features over buttons

16.8 million colors on one mouse - now that's customization!

The Roccat Savu promises not only ergonomics, but varying dpi's for smooth, lag-free gaming.

There's also a surprisingly decent amount of customization - though you won't find a bunch of buttons like those on MMO gaming mice because the Savu has opted for a cleaner, clutter-free look allowing you to use your left hand for all the keyboard's macro keys, and your right hand open to enjoy the following:

Pro Optic R3 sensor that's fully adjustable, delivering true 400, 800, 1600 and 4000 dpi

"No sweat" side grips

Easy-Shift[+] - lets you set two functions for each mouse button and the scroll wheel

Illuminate its rear light bar in your choice of 16.8 million colors

A Roccat Driver lets you create and store up to 5 game profiles

The Savu hybrid mouse is a capable must-have that you shouldn't miss out on especially with 33% knocked off the original price meaning you'll barely break a sweat forking over $39.99.