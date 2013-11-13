TechRadar Tip Off: 33% off a Roccat Savu Mid-Size Hybrid Gaming Mouse

We sent a fantastic Roccat keyboard deal your way yesterday, and we've got another gaming steal for you today!
This TechRadar Tip Off is all about the $39.99 Savu Mid-Size Hybrid Gaming Mouse from Roccat.
The company may not be a household name, but it really knows its gaming stuff.
Like the keyboard, the Savu seems a like a basic, average peripheral, but it's actually an incredibly comfortable, responsive device that gets the job done quite well.
Features over buttons
The Roccat Savu promises not only ergonomics, but varying dpi's for smooth, lag-free gaming.
There's also a surprisingly decent amount of customization - though you won't find a bunch of buttons like those on MMO gaming mice because the Savu has opted for a cleaner, clutter-free look allowing you to use your left hand for all the keyboard's macro keys, and your right hand open to enjoy the following:
- Pro Optic R3 sensor that's fully adjustable, delivering true 400, 800, 1600 and 4000 dpi
- "No sweat" side grips
- Easy-Shift[+] - lets you set two functions for each mouse button and the scroll wheel
- Illuminate its rear light bar in your choice of 16.8 million colors
- A Roccat Driver lets you create and store up to 5 game profiles
The Savu hybrid mouse is a capable must-have that you shouldn't miss out on especially with 33% knocked off the original price meaning you'll barely break a sweat forking over $39.99.