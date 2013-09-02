Dell's new monitors want to kick Windows 8 users into touch

Dell is looking to tempt desktop Windows 8 users to the multi-touch party by launching a trio of touchscreen monitors.

The company's new E2014T, which measures the smallest of the three at 19.5-inches, features a 1600x900 pixel-resolution HD display that totes 5-point touch.

Dell's pitching it as a home or work monitor suited for multimedia use thanks to its 2ms response time and dynamic contrast ratio of 8 million:1.

Connectivity options onboard include DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA and USB. Additionally, the presence of an MHL port lets you hook up a smartphone or tablet to mirror and interact with its contents on the monitor's screen while the device charges.

The E2014T is available now in the US starting at US$249 (around AU$277). It will be available in Europe from September 26 for around £160, though exact UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Bigger brothers

It's joined by two bigger IPS touch screens, the 23-inch P2314T and 27-inch P2714T, which feature an edge-to-edge glass design.

The wall mountable P2314T offers 10-point touch for pawing at the Modern UI with both hands and is positioned on an economic stand designed to help you make the most out of its ultra-wide 178-degree viewing angles. It possesses a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and a response time of 8ms, with an 8 million:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

The P2714T features the same specs as the 2314T specs while upping the screen size to 27 inches. Both panels are backed by Dell's Premium Panel Guarantee, which is good news for anyone that's not a fan of dead pixels (pretty everyone ever, then).

The P2314T and P2714T monitors are available now in the US starting US$449.99 (around AU$500, or £289), and US$699 (around AU$778, or £449) respectively. They are due to see the light of day in Europe from September 18, and exact UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.