Belkin's Thunderbolt 2 Express Dock offers tidier, faster connections

For tablet and notebook users who constantly find themselves wishing for additional ports, Belkin has got you covered. The connectivity device manufacturer has released the second iteration of its Thunderbolt Express Dock - a new eight-port docking station for PCs and Macs.

The Thunderbolt 2 Express Dock HD is optimized for high-speed data transfer, multiple device charging and tidier office spaces. The unit features two Thunderbolt 2 ports and full support for HDMI, USB 3.0, and Gigabit Ethernet.

The Thunderbolt 2 Express can support eight devices through a single cable, including smartphones, tablets, one 4K display, and it can daisy-chain up to four additional Thunderbolt devices for even more conenctivity.

Changes to the original Thunderbolt

The new Thunderbolt is two times faster than the original Thunderbolt, and Belkin claims it is four times faster than USB 3.0 and up to 25 times faster than FireWire 800.

The original Thunderbolt Dock, which we reviewed last year, was a welcome addition to the list of docking stations produced by Belkin, Dell, Lenovo, and others. However, TechRadar was disappointed the unit wasn't capable of reaching USB 3.0 speed, an issue Belkin has remedied with its latest release.

The new dock costs $299.99 (£249.99, 279.99 Euros or about AU$320).