Chevrolet Camaro tipped to be reincarnated as fully electric muscle car

Rumors of the Chevrolet Camaro's demise have become common in recent years, as the once-dominant muscle car has fallen far behind its rivals, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.

In 2018, the Mustang outsold the Camaro by more than two to one. According to a new report from Automotive News, General Motors could be cooking up a replacement for the car, but it won't look like the Camaro that we've seen for well over half a century at this point.

Leaks and sources have stated that Chevrolet will not replace the Camaro at the end of its current generation, expected to occur around 2023.

The report sheds some light on prior speculation by saying that the Camaro and other cars like the Chevy Malibu will shift to electric rather than following the typical model refresh roadmap.

It's unclear if the electric replacements will wear the same nameplates, or if the changeover will bring a new naming convention.

Analysis: the road to electrification

Rumors, by definition, are hit and miss, but with these rumors, at least, the shoe fits.

General Motors has made clear its intentions for electrification, stating that its goal is to shift to all-electric vehicles entirely by 2035.

The automaker has even teased an electric car that kinda-sorta-almost looks like a Camaro but has not confirmed that any such vehicle is definitely in the works.

Flagging sales and a general shift in attitudes toward screaming muscle cars likely also play a role. The Camaro isn't doing anything positive for Chevrolet's bottom line at this point, and General Motors has already stated that its Ultium platform can support a variety of vehicle types, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see an electrified sports car from the automaker in the near future.

It's worth noting that even long-time electric holdout, Stellantis, has announced plans for an electric muscle car.

This, coming from the automaker whose stable includes several V8-powered vehicles, says quite a bit about where the industry is headed.

When automakers like Dodge come out and admit that it's time to shift away from internal combustion, it's time to move away from internal combustion.