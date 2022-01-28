Cheap Fitbit deal: the Fitbit Charge 5 drops to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Audio player loading…

Right now, the Fitbit Charge 5 is yours to buy for just $119.95 at Amazon. That's a saving of $60 off the regular asking price, and cheaper than it's ever been before – even on Black Friday.

The Fitbit Charge 5 launched in September 2021, and despite its small size, it packs in all the best features of the company's other top-end fitness trackers. There's on-board GPS to more accurately track your runs, an optical heart rate monitor that tracks your pulse 24 hours a day, an ECG sensor to detect signs on atrial fibrillation, support for contactless payments via NFC, stress tracking, sleep tracking, and more.

Don't live in the US? Scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you

Today's best Fitbit Charge 5 deal

Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $119.95 at Amazon

Save $60 - The latest Fitbit is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon for a limited time. It's a powerful fitness tracker that's well suited to anyone who's starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged sports watch. It's comfortable to wear, practical, smart, and surprisingly cheap today.

If you've been considering picking up a fitness tracker to help you stick with your new year's resolutions throughout 2022, this is an impressive deal that's unlikely to be beaten any time soon.

It applies to all three colorways (graphite / black, soft gold / lunar white, and platinum / steel blue), all of which have a stainless steel case and a soft silicone Infinity Band strap.

More great Fitbit deals

If you're outside the US, or the Charge 5 isn't the fitness tracker you're looking for, we've rounded up the best deals on the full range of Fitbit devices near you: