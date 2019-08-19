Celebrate World Photography Day with 50% off photo books and more from Mixbook

Whether you're a seasoned pro, eager amateur or selfie snapper, World Photography Day is here to mark one of the world's most democratic art-forms. Everybody can take a photo these days, and now's the time to get those stunning shots and fond memories down on something more permanent than your camera so you can impress your friends and family.

Our favorite US photo book service is offering up to 50% off its entire site. To be more specific, that's a saving across photo books, calendars and a whole range of other products with photo book expert Mixbook.

Simply head over to the site, load up your cart with all of the customised goodies you want and enter the code FTRPHOTO19 to immortalise all of your hard work into a physical format this World Photography Day.

The discounts you will be getting are 40% off everything on site or, 50% off when your basket comes to a price of $149 or more. But with this sale coming to an end on August 31, you only have a couple of weeks to bring your photos to life at a reduced price.

Mixbook's design tool lets you create customized photo books, photo cards, albums, calendars, and so much more. Mixbook allows you to create the perfect gift with personal photos that add a special touch.



You can see this offer in full down below, allowing you to win over a loved one, celebrate someone's birthday or even just show off your photography abilities to everyone you know.

Mixbook's World Photography Day discount:

40-50% off with code FTRPHOTO19 at Mixbook

Score a discount of up to 50% off everything on Mixbook's site. That's 40% off the entire site and 50% off purchases over $149. With a range of photo books, calendars, cards, newsletters and a load of other products, Mixbook is offering discounts on the perfect gifts and home decorations. DEAL ENDS ON AUGUST 31View Deal

