Celebrate May the Fourth with the best Star Wars deals in Australia

It may have begun as a firmly tongue-in-cheek pun, but May the Fourth has evolved into a full-fledged celebration of the galaxy far, far away. We’re obviously fairly keen Star Wars fans here at TechRadar, so in the spirit of the day, we’ve scoured the land around us to get you some of the best Star Wars deals we can find.
You can relive the drama while watching all the movies back-to-back, then dive into the Star Wars universe by playing the video games. Of course, if you’re an ardent Star Wars fan, then no bookshelf is complete without a figurine or two.
Here are the hand-picked options we’ve found to get you involved in May the Fourth:
Score the saga for less with these deals on the films
- Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray ($79): If you don’t already have your hands on the first six flicks, then this collection is the best way to make up for lost ground. This set features the original two trilogies (Episodes I to VI) appearing in widescreen with 6.1 DTS surround sound, and three entire Blu-ray discs devoted to archive footage and documentaries, totalling over 40 hours of video. You can , which is the lowest we’ve seen it around.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Blu-ray (from $25): This latest entry in the Star Wars story is now available on Blu-ray as well as 3D Blu-ray for those with the capacity to screen it. Grab the , or experience all the action in .
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Blu-ray (from $25): Disney’s first addition to the Star Wars saga proved to be a popular one, with many deeming the seventh episode to be a true return to the roots of the series. Once again Big W is the cheapest for the Blu-rays, with the and the .
- Star Wars: The Original Trilogy on DVD ($19.98): There are plenty of fans trying to pretend the ‘first’ three episodes (aka the Prequel Trilogy) don’t exist, so if you’re in that boat, and/or if you’re still holding on to your original VHS copies of the original trilogy, these classics are available in one neat bundle and are mega affordable. For only $19.98, you can have episodes IV, V, and VI on .
You’ve seen the films, now play the games
- Star Wars Battlefront II ($79.99): The for Battlefront II shows off some pretty exciting action, with a series-spanning scope and everything from lightsaber duels to space battles! You can already pre-order the sequel to the stellar EA game, which is only $79.99 from OzGameShop at the moment. You can grab it and .
- Star Wars Battlefront (from $13.49): Check out the visually-stunning action of the first (rebooted) Star Wars Battlefront game and battle your way across the galaxy. Warm yourself up for the upcoming sequel and grab this from OzGameShop for just or . PC gamers can get it for just $13.49 at CDKeys.
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($29.99): The latest Lego Star Wars game is fun, cute, and action-packed, but better yet it’s suitable for the whole family. Ideal if you’re after some comedy and adventure and not just lasers and explosions. You can grab from OzGameShop for $29.99, or if you’re on the Wii U . Unfortunately the Xbox One version is currently out of stock.
Lego, collectibles and other merch
- Lego Star Wars toys (from $23.97): There’s always some fun to be had building your favourite characters and machines from the Star Wars universe with little plastic blocks. It’s a lot more fun (funner?) when . Head to Myer’s eBay store and grab that Lego Star Wars toy you’ve been secretly wanting before they run out of stock. Prices start at a low $23.97 and come with hours of enjoyment.
- Kylo Ren interactive sound and light-up figure ($81.50): This officially-licensed animatronic figure of Kylo Ren from Star Wars: The Force Awakens takes interacting with toys to the next level. It features 31 articulation points, making it one very posturing villain indeed. The figure’s lightsaber lights up and you can listen to the battle unfold with sound effects. Usually retailing around the $150 mark, this interactive figure is , saving you nearly $69.
- Chewbacca interactive figure ($154.20): This Chewie stands 41cm tall and features four talkative modes: voice-activated combat mode, interactive talk-back mode, talk mode and combat mode. Chewie comes with his Bowcaster and normally retails at $220, but right now he’s . That’s a saving of about $66.
- Sphero BB-8 Droid with Force Band: Get yourself an app-enabled BB-8 droid to play with or give you company while you watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at home. You can not only record and play back holographic AR videos but, with , BB-8 becomes the perfect movie date by reacting to Rogue One with sound effects and actions. Plus, you get a Force Band – slap it on your wrist and control BB-8 like a Jedi Master. This fun package is . If, however, .
- Boba Fett 12-inch figure: Relive the famed bounty hunter’s moments from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi with this 12-inch figure that features seven interchangeable gloved palms. His Mandalorian armour is even battle-scarred to reflect his hard life. This collectible retails at nearly $500, but you can . But hurry, as the vendor has only four left in stock.
Read all about the galaxy far, far away
- Star Wars ebooks: Your Star Wars adventures don’t have to end with the movies or the games. There are plenty of books to keep you immersed in the galaxy far, far away. and you’ll be reading for a long time to come. There’s a story set in the Star Wars universe for everyone, with prices starting as low as AU$5, and some free with an Audible trial.