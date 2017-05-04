Celebrate May the Fourth with the best Star Wars deals in Australia

It may have begun as a firmly tongue-in-cheek pun, but May the Fourth has evolved into a full-fledged celebration of the galaxy far, far away. We’re obviously fairly keen Star Wars fans here at TechRadar, so in the spirit of the day, we’ve scoured the land around us to get you some of the best Star Wars deals we can find.

You can relive the drama while watching all the movies back-to-back, then dive into the Star Wars universe by playing the video games. Of course, if you’re an ardent Star Wars fan, then no bookshelf is complete without a figurine or two.

Here are the hand-picked options we’ve found to get you involved in May the Fourth:

Score the saga for less with these deals on the films

Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray ($79): If you don’t already have your hands on the first six flicks, then this collection is the best way to make up for lost ground. This set features the original two trilogies (Episodes I to VI) appearing in widescreen with 6.1 DTS surround sound, and three entire Blu-ray discs devoted to archive footage and documentaries, totalling over 40 hours of video. You can get it from Kmart for $79 , which is the lowest we’ve seen it around.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Blu-ray (from $25): This latest entry in the Star Wars story is now available on Blu-ray as well as 3D Blu-ray for those with the capacity to screen it. Grab the Blu-ray for only $25 at Big W , or experience all the action in 3D for only $35, also from Big W .

Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Blu-ray (from $25): Disney's first addition to the Star Wars saga proved to be a popular one, with many deeming the seventh episode to be a true return to the roots of the series. Once again Big W is the cheapest for the Blu-rays, with the regular 2-disc version available for $25 and the 3D copy only $35 .

Star Wars: The Original Trilogy on DVD ($19.98): There are plenty of fans trying to pretend the 'first' three episodes (aka the Prequel Trilogy) don't exist, so if you're in that boat, and/or if you're still holding on to your original VHS copies of the original trilogy, these classics are available in one neat bundle and are mega affordable. For only $19.98, you can have episodes IV, V, and VI on DVD from JB Hi-Fi .

You’ve seen the films, now play the games

Lego, collectibles and other merch

Read all about the galaxy far, far away