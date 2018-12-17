Careem launches food delivery app in Dubai and Jeddah

There are many ways to order take out in Dubai. Whether it’s Uber Eats, Zomato, Talabat or Deliveroo, folks here have their pick of the litter. And as of today, they have another food app for their phones.

Ride-hailing app, Careem joins the mix with a new app for Android and iOS called Careem NOW which replaces the RoundMenu app it has purchased some time back.

The app has launched in Dubai and Jeddah for now with plans to get going in Egypt and Pakistan soon after. Careem has backed their food delivery venture with $150 million and believes despite a decent amount of alternatives, the food delivery market largely remains under served.

Careem NOW will operate seven days a week, in line with restaurant operating hours and will charge a small delivery fee on each order. The selection of restaurants is what you found on RoundMenu which is a decently sized catalogue.

The app will also offer real time order tracking and access to a customer service team. It currently operates in the following zones with plans to expand soon:

Dubai: Business Bay, Jumeirah 1, JLT, Marina, Tecom, Al Quoz, Diera, Garhoud, Motor City, Sports City.

Jeddah: Al Rawdha, Al Salamah, Al Naeem,Al Hamra, Al Andalus, Al Khalidiya, Al Safa, Al Zahraa.