Camera Prime Day deal: Canon EOS M6 Mark II price drops by 27%

Fancy snapping up one of the best beginner mirrorless cameras around? The Canon EOS M6 Mark II has just been given a huge 27% discount in Amazon's Prime Day deals.

This deal is the lowest price we've seen for this particular Canon EOS M6 Mark II bundle – it includes the EF-M 15-45mm kit lens and electronic viewfinder, and costs only $799. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Whether you're after an everyday all-rounder or a future-proofed travel companion, the EOS M6 Mark II is one of our favorite mirrorless cameras, particularly at this price. It combines a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, 14fps burst shooting for capturing action sequences, and Canon's excellent Dual Pixel autofocus system.

Canon EOS M6 Mark II: $1,099 $799 at Amazon

This is the lowest price ever for this EOS M6 Mark II bundle, which include an EF-M 15-45mm kit lens and electronic viewfinder. It's an excellent all-rounder for those who want a compact but powerful mirrorless camera, combining a 32.5MP APS-C sensor with Canon's class-leading Dual Pixel AF autofocus system.View Deal

When we reviewed the Canon EOS M6 Mark II one of our few criticisms is that it doesn't have a built-in viewfinder, but this discounted bundle solves that by including the electronic viewfinder (EVF) accessory. It's a very decent viewfinder too, with a 2.36-million dot resolution, and handily detaches if you want to travel light.

Otherwise, it's hard to fault the EOS M6 Mark II's range of skills, which include excellent image quality, a rapid burst shooting mode and the ability to shoot 4K/30p video. It's an ideal choice for beginners or street photographers, and also now handily doubles as high-quality webcam, thanks to Canon's new EOS webcam software.

