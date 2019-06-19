Camera specs leaked for Sony's eight-lens Xperia smartphone

'Less is more' is a phrase you don't hear much in the phone world – more is always more. That's a mantra Sony is apparently embracing in its rumored upcoming Xperia phone that has a whopping six rear and two front snappers, and a leak has given us a better clue as to what we can expect from these shooters.

This leak comes from @Samsung_News on Twitter, who posted a picture of the phone with each camera labeled with its megapixel count and aperture – bear in mind this leaker doesn't have as much of a track record as some, and they don't say where they got the count from, so take it with a pinch of salt.

According to the render, the front of the smartphone has a 10MP snapper, which is a step above the 8MP selfie cam found on the Sony Xperia 1, and the future phone also has a 0.3MP time-of-flight (ToF) camera on the front.

We've seen these on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, allowing the camera to 'see' depth and therefore create accurate 'bokeh' background blur in portrait pictures.

The back of the phone looks to have a six-camera camera bump to one side – people who don't like the expected massive lumps on the upcoming Google Pixel 4 or iPhone 11 certainly won't like this either, though the source says the design is based on "imagination", so don't read too much into the positioning.

Going clockwise from the top left, the render suggests the cameras will be 20MP f/2.4, 8MP f/2.4, 12MP f/1.2-f/2.4, 0.5MP ToF, 16MP f/2.4 and 48MP f/1.2-f/2.4.

The actual functions of each aren't listed, but we'd expect the last to be the main sensor, and we'll also likely see an ultra-wide lens on one and a telephoto lens on another, along with the ToF camera. That leaves two snappers with unknown functions.

Image credit: @Samsung_News_

We've seen five rear cameras before on the Nokia 9 PureView, and instead of each lens having a speciality they were all basic wide-angle ones that worked together to capture more detail in each image.

We could see Sony try the same on the six-camera Xperia phone, but given the varying specs of the snappers that seems unlikely.

The other big question is when we'll actually see this phone, assuming it's even a real thing - we'd certainly take this leak with a pinch of salt.

The Sony Xperia 1 launched recently, and so it could be the end of the year before this next flagship Xperia launches, if Sony sticks with its roughly bi-yearly release schedule.

We'll let you know when we hear more leaks, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news, features and reviews.