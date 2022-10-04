BSNL to launch 5G services by August 2023, and 4G services by November 2022

Audio player loading…

The state-owned telecom operator BSNL will launch 5G services next year on August 15, Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned. He was talking at Indian Mobile Congress 2022.

BSNL doesn't have 4G services yet in the Indian telecom space, and the minister was asked about the same and how the public telecom operator will be able to make a massive jump to 5G. He said, "The transition from 4G to 5G is not going to be long, and BSNL 5G service will be offered through the non-standalone architecture, which allows the telco to use the existing network infrastructure to offer 5G services without investing a lot in the new setups."

He also talked about bringing 5G services to more than 200 cities in 6 months in India. He also mentioned that 90 per cent of the country would have 5G services in the next two years.

A report from ETTelecom (opens in new tab) mentioned that the new BSNL network will be based on indigenously-developed technology.

BSNL is also set to introduce 4G services in the country by November of this year. Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar said at Indian Mobile Congress.

“The first roll out (of planned 4G network) should take place in November. The [IT] minister has given us a clear path that August 15, 2023, should be the date when BSNL should be in the 5G domain. We should be able to meet it (the target timeline),” PTI quoted PK Purwar. It is also reported that BSNL is purchasing 4G networking gears that will be upgradeable to 5G by OTA updates.

Recently, the government approved a fresh new revival package of Rs. 1,64,000 crores. Which is set to be used to improve services and spectrum allotment.

BSNL 5G would make it better compete with private telecom giants

The lack of 4G services has crippled the public sector telecom company. It was once leading the charts in terms of subscribers. 5G services will enable BSNL to compete with Airtel, Jio and Vi.

BSNL has been competing with private companies with 3G services but cutthroat pricing. BSNL 4G and 5G services can help it gain more subscribers, and it can possibly turn around the loss-making business.