Black Friday robot vacuum deals cut $200 off the Roomba 960

In the latest Best Buy Black Friday deals, you can save $200 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Featuring voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, the 960 can run for up to 75 minutes, and you can use the iRobot HOME app to program when it cleans around your house for maximum convenience.

Instead of standing up and cleaning your home, then, consider enlisting a small robot to do it for you. The Roomba brand is synonymous with high-quality automated vacuum cleaners – and while this particular unit didn't quite make our list of the best robot vacuums list, the more expensive Roomba 980 did.

Best Buy Black Friday robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

A robot vacuum cleaner that can listen to your voice and get the job done without you lifting a finger. Ideal for homes with pets, the Roomba 960 works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and is currently 50% off.

Manufacturer iRobot says its particular type of rubber brushes don't get pet hair stuck in them, and that the unit's filter traps almost all cat and dog allergens. Might be worth considering, then, if dog hair is troubling your home. In addition, the unit can apparently scan your home to ensure it cleans every part of the room.

