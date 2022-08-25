Bad news AMD: Intel Core i7-13700K smokes the Ryzen 7 7700X in leaked benchmarks

Audio player loading…

The upcoming ‘Zen 4’ Ryzen 7 7700X CPU from AMD has seen yet another leak, with prolific processor leaker Extreme Player shifting from his usual focus on Intel chips to reveal the 7700X’s performance in popular benchmarking software Cinebench R20.

The leak, which was posted on the Chinese video hosting site BiliBili (opens in new tab), shows the Ryzen 7 7700X scoring single-core and multi-core scores of 773 and 7,701 respectively. On the surface, these are good results; compared to the excellent Ryzen 7 5800X , we’re looking at a 25% step up in performance, which AMD is surely proud of.

However, the 7700X isn’t the only chip coming to the market that has seen leaks; Intel’s i7-13700K - which will be the 7700X’s direct competitor once both are released - was previously revealed to have scored a whopping 814 and 11,243 in Cinebench R20’s single- and multi-core tests, which sees it blow its Ryzen rival so far out of the water that AMD is going need a towel.

Analysis: This looks bad, but it’s still AMD’s race to lose

On paper, the i7-13700K’s incredible performance makes it look like AMD might be in serious trouble here, but there’s a lot more to consider before we write off the Ryzen 7000 series as dead weight. The battle to be crowned the best processor won’t be decided by a single benchmark, after all.

For starters, the price is going to be a big factor here. AMD has historically positioned itself as the more wallet-friendly alternative to Intel, and there’s nothing to indicate that this next generation will see any deviation from that trend.

The 13700K’s mighty multi-core performance is no doubt due to Intel’s new mixed performance/efficiency core architecture, introduced in the 12th-generation Core CPUs , while the improved single-core results are down to the 13700K’s new ‘Raptor Cove’ performance cores.

But AMD’s strong gaming focus (with its 3D V-cache tech, first seen in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D ) means that even if Intel can comfortably beat Ryzen 7000 in raw processing power, AMD could retain its edge as the best choice for gamers. Lastly, it’s worth remembering that these are leaked figures, likely using an engineering sample of the 7700X, so performance could be a bit different in the final product.

Via VideoCardz (opens in new tab).