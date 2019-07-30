AWS opens cluster of data centres in Bahrain

With the opening of a cluster of data centres in Bahrain, Amazon Web Service AWS), an Amazon.com company, now spans 22 geographic regions and 69 availability zones worldwide.

Vinod Krishnan, Head of Middle East and North Africa at AWS, told TechRadar Middle East that Bahrain has three Availability Zones and it is known as a Region. An availability zone means a cluster which contains one or more data centres.

He said the data centers will be completely isolated from each other and can withstand the failure of each other, with different power sources and networks.

So, he said a customer can use all the three availability zones.

“We add infrastructure on a daily basis that is needed to power a $7b business globally,” he said.

Biggest cloud services provider

AWS also has announced plans for nine more availability zones across three more AWS regions in Indonesia, Italy, and South Africa.

The new hyper scale infrastructure brings advanced technologies that open up opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

AWS is currently the biggest cloud services provider and already has two data centres in the UAE — DataMena and Smart Hub — that have been operational since August last year. Oracle recently opened its Abu Dhabi data centre in February and Microsoft also opened its data centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi recently.

“The cloud has the chance to unlock digital transformation in the Middle East,” Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, said in a statement.

“Today, we are launching advanced and secure technology infrastructure that matches the scale of our other AWS regions around the world and are already seeing strong demand in the Middle East for AWS technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, IoT, and much more.

We are excited to see how our cloud technology will provide new ways for governments to better engage with citizens, for enterprises to innovate for their next phase of growth, and for entrepreneurs to build businesses and compete on a global scale,” he said.