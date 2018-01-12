Australia's fastest NBN plans may face the chopping block

The tumultuous saga that is the NBN rollout continues to frustrate customers and provide light entertainment for sadistic onlookers as Australians sour towards the service’s top speed tier.

NBN Co announced wholesale discounts on its higher tier plans late in 2017 in order to convince more customers to take up the 50Mbps option. This resulted in telcos such as TPG and iiNet immediately responding with reduced rates for this speed tier, and now major players Telstra and Optus have followed suit .

Considering this renewed appeal in the 50Mbps option, and that both Optus and Telstra have already been forced to compensate thousands of customers for promising top speeds that most users couldn’t achieve, it’s unsurprising that the 100Mbps plan has not increased in popularity.

Some providers that previously offered this speed, Dodo and iPrimus for example, have already dropped the option, seemingly due to lack of customer uptake. When you couple this with the country’s general stinginess — more than 80% of all NBN customers are on 25Mbps or less — and the increasingly attractive 50Mbps plans, it’s not looking good for the longevity of the top tier.